Zellweger ties WHL Playoff record for points in a game by a defenceman

Kamloops Blazers defenceman Olen Zellweger has tied a WHL Playoff record for points in a game by a defenceman following a seven-point performance in Game 4 of his team’s second-round series triumph over the Portland Winterhawks.

Fittingly, Zellweger joins former Blazers defenceman Darryl Sydor as the new co-owner of that record. Sydor set the mark March 22, 1991 when he put up seven points (1G-6A) in an 11-5 win over the Tri-City Americans.

Zellweger, a 19-year-old product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., registered three goals and four assists on Thursday evening as the Blazers dispatched the Winterhawks by a score of 10-4 to complete a four-game sweep of their Western Conference rivals.

The 5-foot-10, 182-pound prospect of the Anaheim Ducks provided a secondary assist on the opening goal 31 seconds into the proceedings to get his big night started. He also added a primary assist on a first-period power-play marker from captain Logan Stankoven.

The second period saw Zellweger contribute two more assists – both of the primary variety. At the 8:22 mark of the second period, the smooth-skating blueliner registered his first goal of the evening – a power-play effort to give the Blazers a 6-3 advantage. He followed up with an unassisted goal with only 22 seconds remaining in the middle period, giving his team a commanding 8-4 lead heading into the third period.

Zellweger put an exclamation point on the outstanding game by adding another unassisted goal 1:59 into the third period, completing the hat trick.

The WHL Playoff record for points in a game is eight – shared by Dave Chartier of the Brandon Wheat Kings (5G-3A; March 27, 1981) and Alfie Turcotte of the Portland Winter Hawks (4G-4A; March 26, 1983).

With 21 points (7G-14A) in eight games, Zellweger is tied with Stankoven for the WHL lead in scoring to this point in the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Selected by the Ducks in the second round (34th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Zellweger is a finalist for the WHL’s Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Defenceman of the Year. He will look to repeat that honour, having been presented with the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as a member of the Everett Silvertips in 2021-22.

Originally selected by the Silvertips in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2018 WHL Draft, Zellweger has tallied 183 points (50G-133A) in 180 career WHL regular season games split between the Silvertips and Blazers. He has added another 30 points (9G-21A) in 14 career WHL Playoff games.

The Blazers acquired Zellweger, along with Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Hofer, in a mega-blockbuster that saw a package featuring four players and 10 draft picks, including four first-round picks, sent to Everett on January 8.

Olen Zellweger and the Kamloops Blazers return to action Saturday, April 29 (7:05 p.m. PT) when they clash with the Seattle Thunderbirds at accesso ShoWare Center to open the 2023 WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.