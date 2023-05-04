Yager named recipient of Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player for 2022-23

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Yager has been awarded the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player for the 2022-23 season.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect and reigning WHL and Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year recorded a career-high 78 points for the Warriors during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season on the strength of 28 goals and 50 assists, while amassing only 14 minutes in penalties from his 67 games played.

“Brad Hornung will always be remembered as an ambassador for the WHL, for sportsmanship, for positivity regardless of the circumstances,” said Yager. “Congratulations to my fellow nominees for their own successes and commitment to sportsmanship.

“I thank my family for raising me to play the right way, to compete my hardest between the whistles, but to make sure I treat my opponents with respect.

“I want to express my appreciation for my entire team’s support in my attempts to have a positive impact in the outcome of our games. I am honoured to be acknowledged for my efforts to contribute to my team’s success, while playing with discipline and self-control.”

Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy Finalists

B.C. Division – Caedan Bankier, Kamloops Blazers

Central Division – Andrew Basha, Medicine Hat Tigers

U.S. Division – Gabe Klassen, Portland Winterhawks

The product of Saskatoon, Sask. totalled four short-handed goals and seven game-winning goals over the course of the regular season.

The 18-year-old is listed 11th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Yager is the fifth Warrior to be named the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player, joining Justin Almeida (2018-19), Jason Bast (2009-10), Blair Atcheynum (1988-89) and Darren Boyko (Winnipeg Warriors, 1982-83).

Noted for his talent, desire and sportsmanlike attitude, Brad Hornung was revered in Western Canadian hockey circles. The Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player is awarded annually to the player that best combines those same attributes.

The trophy was re-dedicated as the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy in 2022 following his passing at the age of 52.

A rising star for the Regina Pats, Hornung’s career was cut short after the forward was paralyzed from the waist down following a hit in a game on March 1, 1987.

Since then, Hornung’s courageous attitude and inspirational message of perseverance has kept his connection with the game of hockey strong. A former amateur scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, Hornung was a staple in hockey rinks throughout Saskatchewan and a staple of past WHL Awards events. His No. 8 jersey has been retired by the Pats.

The 2023 WHL Awards were voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2022-23 Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors 2021-22 Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers 2020-21 Eli Zummack, Spokane Chiefs 2019-20 Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks 2018-19 Justin Almeida, Moose Jaw Warriors* 2017-18 Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos* 2016-17 Tyler Steenbergen, Swift Current Broncos 2015-16 Tyler Soy, Victoria Royals 2014-15 Rourke Chartier, Kelowna Rockets* 2013-14 Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE 2012-13 Dylan Wruck, Edmonton Oil Kings 2011-12 Mark Stone, Brandon Wheat Kings* 2010-11 Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs 2009-10 Jason Bast, Moose Jaw Warriors* 2008-09 Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers 2007-08 Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers 2006-07 Aaron Gagnon, Seattle Thunderbirds 2005-06 Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers* 2004-05 Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers 2003-04 Nigel Dawes, Kootenay ICE 2002-03 Boyd Gordon, Red Deer Rebels

* – also selected as the Canadian Hockey League Most Sportsmanlike Player

