World Juniors Bound – Ronan Seeley

NAME: Ronan Seeley

WHL CLUB: Everett Silvertips

HOMETOWN: Olds, Alta.

NHL CLUB: Carolina Hurricanes

The Canadian blueline is likely to leave opponents feeling green with envy at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Ronan Seeley is one of two Everett Silvertips defencemen to make the team, joining teammate Olen Zellweger with this year’s Team Canada squad.

And with 22 points (6G-16A) in 24 appearances this season with Everett, Seeley is sure to add some offensive flair to a Canadian crop of rearguards that features four representatives from the WHL.

Seeley, who hails from Olds, Alta., was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft, and signed his entry-level contract with Carolina in September. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound defenceman is one of four players selected in the seventh round of either the 2020 or 2021 NHL Draft by the Hurricanes set to take part at this year’s IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

The 19-year-old last represented Canada at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, appearing in five contests for Team Canada White.