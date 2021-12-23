MENU
December 23, 2021

World Juniors Bound – Dylan Guenther

Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
NAME: Dylan Guenther
WHL CLUB: Edmonton Oil Kings
HOMETOWN: Edmonton, Alta.
NHL CLUB: Arizona Coyotes

The ninth-overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther is ready to take centre stage in his hometown at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Arizona Coyotes prospect leads the Oil Kings in goals (16) and power-play markers (seven) this season, and will be joined by three Edmonton teammates at this year’s tournament.

Guenther is no stranger to the international stage. After appearing with Team Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward won gold at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas this past spring.

Guenther, who won the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year in 2020, is one of seven forwards on the Canadian roster selected in the first round of an NHL Draft.

He was also named the Central Division Player of the Year at the conclusion of the 2020-21 WHL season.

