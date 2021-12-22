World Juniors Bound – Carson Lambos

NAME: Carson Lambos

WHL CLUB: Winnipeg ICE

HOMETOWN: Winnipeg, Man.

NHL CLUB: Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild prospect Carson Lambos is one of four WHL players tasked with manning the blue line for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

And like Canadian teammates Olen Zellweger, Ronan Seeley and captain Kaiden Guhle, Lambos is more than capable of providing offence from the blue line.

The product of Winnipeg, Man. has recorded 18 points in 19 appearances with his hometown ICE this season including five multi-point games, helping Winnipeg stay atop the Kia Canada CHL Top-10 Rankings for the better part of the past two months.

The 18-year-old was a first-round pick by the Wild in the 2021 NHL Draft, despite being limited to just two outings in the Regina Hub during the 2020-21 WHL season.

Lambos has international experience under his belt, too. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound rearguard tallied five assists in six games with Team Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Lambos is the lone member of the ICE to be called to the Canadian roster for this year’s World Juniors, but he won’t be the only Winnipeg blueliner taking part in the event. ICE teammate Maximilian Streule is set to represent Switzerland.