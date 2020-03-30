Winterhawks’ Ludvig signs three-year, entry-level contract with Panthers

Portland Winterhawks captain Johnny Ludvig has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers.

The Panthers announced the news Monday, having originally chosen Ludvig in the third round, 69th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound product of Kamloops, B.C., Ludvig posted career-best totals in all three major offensive categories as the Winterhawks claimed the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as 2019-20 WHL Regular Season Champions.

The 19-year-old recorded 62 points (17G-45A) in 60 games, including nine power-play goals and one game-winning goal. As part of his standout season, Ludvig recorded 16 multi-point games, including a pair of four-point efforts, four three-point games, and 10 two-point efforts.

Ludvig was named the 44th captain in franchise history on September 20, 2019. After recording nine points (2G-7A) in three games, Ludvig was named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending February 9, 2020.

For his WHL career, Ludvig has appeared in 169 WHL regular season games, recording 87 points (24G-63A), including nine power-play goals and two game-winning goals.

He has also appeared in 14 WHL playoff games, recording four points (1G-3A), including one game-winning goal.

