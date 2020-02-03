Winterhawks’ Jarvis named WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis has been named the WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month for January 2020.

A prospect eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft, Jarvis recorded 29 points (11G-18A) and a plus-17 rating in 10 games during the calendar month. The Winterhawks thrived in January, posting a 10-1-1-0 record in 12 games.

Jarvis’ month featured points in all 10 games he appeared in, including seven multi-point games that were highlighted a pair of career-best five-point performances. He recorded four multi-goal games as part of his month, including the first hat trick of his WHL career on January 4 at home against the Tri-City Americans.

Twice, Jarvis was recognized as the WHL On the Run Player of the Week, earning the honours for the weeks ending January 12 and January 26. He earned first-star honours in a game three times and was named the second star of the game twice. Jarvis was named the WHL’s first, second, and third star of the night once each.

Jarvis is steadily rising on the rankings of North American skaters for the 2020 NHL Draft. In the midterm rankings released by NHL Central Scouting last month, Jarvis was ranked 19th among North American skaters.

A 5-foot-10, 172-pound product of Winnipeg, Man., the 18-year-old Jarvis has recorded 64 points (26G-38A) in 43 games this season, including eight power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and five game-winning goals. He’s tied for sixth in WHL scoring, tied for eighth in assists, and is tied for ninth in goals.

Chosen 11th overall by the Winterhawks at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, Jarvis has tallied 105 points (42G-63A) in 115 WHL regular season games, including 11 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and eight game-winning goals.

The Winterhawks will play host to the Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday, February 4 (7 p.m. PT) at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in their next game.

WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month

January: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

December: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

November: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

September/October: Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.