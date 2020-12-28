Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis signs ELC with Hurricanes

Portland Winterhawks star Seth Jarvis has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes announced the signing Monday morning.

Jarvis, an 18-year-old product of Winnipeg, Man., was the top WHL player selected in the 2020 NHL Draft this past October, taken 13th overall by Carolina.

“Seth is an extremely talented player with elite puck skills and scoring ability,” said Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the Hurricanes. “He has a very bright future, and we are excited to watch him continue his development into an NHL player.”

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound Jarvis was electric for the Winterhawks during the 2019-20 WHL season, registering 98 points (42G-56A) in only 58 games en route to being voted the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player and recipient of the Brad Hornung Trophy. Jarvis was also named to the WHL’s Western Conference First All-Star Team for 2019-20.

Originally selected by the Winterhawks in the first round (11th overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft, Jarvis has enjoyed a stellar WHL career to date, recording 139 points (58G-81A) in 130 career regular season contests.

Incredible feeling signing my first NHL contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. Huge thanks to my family, billet family, coaches and teammates at Portland Winterhawks and friends who have helped and supported me throughout this journey-so excited for the future!