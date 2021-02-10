Winterhawks acquire goaltender Brock Gould from Moose Jaw

The Portland Winterhawks have acquired goaltender Brock Gould from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a conditional pick in the 2023 WHL Draft.

With Joel Hofer now playing for the St. Louis Blues, Gould, 19, will join Dante Giannuzzi as the Winterhawks goaltending tandem for the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season. Before starting their WHL careers, Gould and Giannuzzi played together for the prestigious RINK Hockey Academy along with current Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis.

The Colorado Springs, Colo. native joins the Winterhawks after playing two seasons in the WHL with the Victoria Royals and the Moose Jaw Warriors. In 64 career regular season games, Gould owns a 4.05 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage with one shutout. Last season, Gould (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) recorded six 40-plus save performances, including a career-high 57-save showing on February 12, 2020 against the Spokane Chiefs.

In January, Gould was recognized by Central Scouting as a ‘Player to Watch’ for the 2021 NHL Draft.