Winnipeg ICE forward Michal Teply signs entry-level deal with Chicago Blackhawks

Winnipeg ICE forward Michal Teply has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

A 6-foot-3, 192-pound product of Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic, Teply was chosen by the Blackhawks in the fourth round, 105th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

In 53 games with the ICE during the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, Teply recorded 63 points (29G-34A), including 12 power-play goals and eight game-winning goals.

Teply led all WHL rookies in scoring and finished second in team scoring with the ICE.

Beginning his time in the WHL on a hot start, Teply scored in his first WHL regular season game on September 20, 2019 against the Brandon Wheat Kings. He posted 18 multi-point games, including five multi-goal efforts.

Teply’s longest point streak of the season occurred from January 25 to February 17, 2020 when he tallied 19 points (11G-8A) in 11 games.

The ICE chose Teply fourth overall at the 2019 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.