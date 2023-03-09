WHL to conduct High Performance Officiating Exposure Camp in June

The Western Hockey League will be conducting a High Performance Officiating Exposure Camp June 23–25 in Calgary, Alberta.

This camp is an opportunity for officials to develop their officiating skills through instruction both on and off the ice. The camp is ideal for officials of all experience levels looking for opportunities to advance their officiating careers to higher levels of hockey, including the WHL. The camp will also be an opportunity for new officials looking to be involved in officiating after completing their careers as players.

The three-day camp will include ice sessions, classroom sessions, fitness sessions, guest speakers and presentations on many topics that are essential for success as an on-ice official.

The camp will provide officials with exposure to both WHL Officiating Coaches, and NHL Officiating Managers who will be participating in the camp.

Some officials in attendance will receive an invitation to attend the WHL Officiating Camps prior to the start of the 2023-24 season and compete for a spot on the WHL Officiating Team. Last year, sixteen officials who attended this camp were invited to try-out during pre-season games and eleven were selected to the regular season officiating roster.

Interested officials are encouraged to apply early.

For more information or to apply, click here.