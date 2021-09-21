MENU
September 21, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Winnipeg ICE

Winnipeg ICE
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
After finishing in second place in the East Division in each of the past two WHL seasons, the Winnipeg ICE are hungry to take the next step this winter. A veteran core of returnees, and highly-touted 2022 NHL Draft prospects Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie make the ICE a team to keep an eye on in the Eastern Conference this season.

Winnipeg_Overview

ICE BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 18-5-1-0 (37 points)
Division Ranking: 2nd, East
Goals For: 100 (3rd)
Goals Against: 70 (10th)
PP (Overall): 31.5% (3rd)
PK (Overall): 76.7% (13th)
Leading Scorers: Krebs (13-30-43), McClennon (14-19-33), Pederson (13-18-31)
Leading Rookie: Geekie (9-14-23)

