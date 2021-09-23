WHL Season Preview – Victoria Royals

The Victoria Royals learned some difficult lessons over the course of the 2020-21 WHL season. With that experience under their belts, the young Victoria squad enters the 2021-22 campaign eager to get back on track. We hear from head coach and general manager Dan Price as well as forward Brayden Schuurman in our continuing 2021-22 Season Preview series.

ROYALS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 3-17-1-1 (8 points)

Division Ranking: 5th, B.C.

Goals For: 48 (21st)

Goals Against: 96 (19th)

PP (Overall): 19.0% (16th)

PK (Overall): 71.6% (16th)

Leading Scorers: Tracey (9-12-21), Fizer (6-14-20), Cutler (9-7-16)

Leading Rookie: Schuurman (5-6-11)