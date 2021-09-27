WHL Season Preview – Vancouver Giants

Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif promises to be a player to watch in the WHL this season. Sourdif, the reigning B.C. Division Player of the Year, leads a Vancouver Giants club into the 2021-22 campaign that has developed a reputuation for size, skill and solid goaltending.
GIANTS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 12-10-0-0 (24 points)
Division Ranking: 3rd, B.C.
Goals For: 71 (T-13th)
Goals Against: 59 (5th)
PP (Overall): 21.4% (13th)
PK (Overall): 84.4% (5th)
Leading Scorers: Sourdif (11-23-34), Nielsen (15-17-32), Florchuk (4-16-20)
Leading Rookie: Stacha (1-5-6)