WHL Season Preview – Vancouver Giants

Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif promises to be a player to watch in the WHL this season. Sourdif, the reigning B.C. Division Player of the Year, leads a Vancouver Giants club into the 2021-22 campaign that has developed a reputuation for size, skill and solid goaltending.

GIANTS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 12-10-0-0 (24 points)

Division Ranking: 3rd, B.C.

Goals For: 71 (T-13th)

Goals Against: 59 (5th)

PP (Overall): 21.4% (13th)

PK (Overall): 84.4% (5th)

Leading Scorers: Sourdif (11-23-34), Nielsen (15-17-32), Florchuk (4-16-20)

Leading Rookie: Stacha (1-5-6)