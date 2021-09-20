MENU
September 20, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Tri-City Americans

tri-city americans
Western Hockey League
The Tri-City Americans point to goaltending as one of their strengths ahead of the 2021-22 WHL season. New York Rangers prospect Talyn Boyko and Czech import Tomas Suchanek are set to share the crease as former Americans sniper Stu Barnes steps behind the bench for the first time as a WHL head coach.

AMERICANS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 7-12-0-0 (14 points)
Division Ranking: 5th, U.S.
Goals For: 81 (8th)
Goals Against: 108 (21st)
PP (Overall): 13.6% (21st)
PK (Overall): 69.6% (19th)
Leading Scorers: Mutala (6-14-20), Huo (9-10-19), Bouchard (5-8-13)
Leading Rookie: Sloan (4-5-9)

