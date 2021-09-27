WHL Season Preview – Swift Current Broncos

The Swift Current Broncos gained valuable experience during the 2020-21 Hub season, and continue to build a new identity centred around young stars. Forward Mathew Ward headlines a list of young Swift Current stars hungry for success as the Broncos look to move forward during the 2021-22 campaign.
BRONCOS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 6-16-2-0 (14 points)
Division Ranking: 7th, East
Goals For: 72 (T-11th)
Goals Against: 108 (T-21st)
PP (Overall): 17.0% (19th)
PK (Overall): 66.3% (21st)
Leading Scorers: Farren (9-14-23), Ward (6-16-22), A. Bulych (6-11-17)
Leading Rookie: Ward (6-16-22)