WHL Season Preview – Swift Current Broncos

The Swift Current Broncos gained valuable experience during the 2020-21 Hub season, and continue to build a new identity centred around young stars. Forward Mathew Ward headlines a list of young Swift Current stars hungry for success as the Broncos look to move forward during the 2021-22 campaign.

BRONCOS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 6-16-2-0 (14 points)

Division Ranking: 7th, East

Goals For: 72 (T-11th)

Goals Against: 108 (T-21st)

PP (Overall): 17.0% (19th)

PK (Overall): 66.3% (21st)

Leading Scorers: Farren (9-14-23), Ward (6-16-22), A. Bulych (6-11-17)

Leading Rookie: Ward (6-16-22)