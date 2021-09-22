MENU
September 22, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Spokane Chiefs

spokane chiefs
The Spokane Chiefs point to depth down the middle and between the pipes as reasons to be optimistic ahead of the 2021-22 WHL season. NHL prospects Jack Finley (Tampa Bay) and Bear Hughes (Washington) return to a deep forward corps, while Campbell Arnold and Mason Beaupit are set to share the crease this winter.

CHIEFS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 6-10-4-1 (17 points)
Division Ranking: 4th, U.S.
Goals For: 55 (20th)
Goals Against: 79 (14th)
PP (Overall): 26.0% (7th)
PK (Overall): 78.1% (10th)
Leading Scorers: Beckman (17-10-27), Zummack (9-13-22), Jacobson (5-7-12)
Leading Rookie: Swetlikoff (6-5-11)

