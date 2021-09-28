MENU
WHL OPENING NIGHT - OCTOBER 1ST
September 28, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Seattle Thunderbirds

Watch more 2021-22 Season Previews on WHL TV

The Seattle Thunderbirds are looking to take advantage of the additional eyes on the game of hockey in the Pacific Northwest this season. Led by Dallas Stars prospect Conner Roulette, the Thunderbirds have NHL prospects up and down the lineup. We hear from head coach Matt O’Dette and 2022 NHL Draft prospect Jordan Gustafson in our continuing Season Preview series.

THUNDERBIRDS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 10-12-0-1 (21 points)
Division Ranking: 3rd, U.S.
Goals For: 67 (16th)
Goals Against: 82 (16th)
PP (Overall): 18.8% (17th)
PK (Overall): 75.0% (14th)
Leading Scorers: Rybinski (7-21-28), Jeri-Leon (17-10-27), Davidson (9-10-19)
Leading Rookie: Gustafson (4-7-11)

