WHL Season Preview – Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades have a new bench boss at the helm, and a goaltender in Nolan Maier looking to etch his name among the WHL’s all-time winningest netminders. We chat with Maier and head coach Brennan Sonne in our Season Preview.

BLADES BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 16-5-2-1 (35 points)

Division Ranking: 3rd, East

Goals For: 80 (9th)

Goals Against: 62 (7th)

PP (Overall): 19.1% (15th)

PK (Overall): 85.4% (3rd)

Leading Scorers: Crnkovic (10-22-32), Robins (10-13-23), Wouters (10-12-22)

Leading Rookie: Lisowsky (8-9-17)