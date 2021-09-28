WHL Season Preview – Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades have a new bench boss at the helm, and a goaltender in Nolan Maier looking to etch his name among the WHL’s all-time winningest netminders. We chat with Maier and head coach Brennan Sonne in our Season Preview.
BLADES BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 16-5-2-1 (35 points)
Division Ranking: 3rd, East
Goals For: 80 (9th)
Goals Against: 62 (7th)
PP (Overall): 19.1% (15th)
PK (Overall): 85.4% (3rd)
Leading Scorers: Crnkovic (10-22-32), Robins (10-13-23), Wouters (10-12-22)
Leading Rookie: Lisowsky (8-9-17)