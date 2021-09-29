WHL Season Preview – Regina Pats

The Regina Pats figure to be the centre of attention this upcoming season. Connor Bedard prepares for his first full WHL campaign, accompanied by a talented group of veterans that have everyone in Regina excited about what lies ahead.

PATS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 9-12-2-1 (21 points)

Division Ranking: 5th, East

Goals For: 76 (10th)

Goals Against: 96 (T-18th)

PP (Overall): 22.3% (11th)

PK (Overall): 78.1% (T-10th)

Leading Scorers: Bedard (12-16-28), Evans (3-25-28), Denomie (14-9-23)

Leading Rookie: Bedard (12-16-28)