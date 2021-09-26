WHL Season Preview – Red Deer Rebels

A new head coach, new veterans sprinkled up and down the lineup, there’s a sense of renewal in Red Deer after a frustrating 2020-21 campaign. Bench boss Steve Konowalchuk brings WHL Championship experience, while New York Rangers prospect Jayden Grubbe captains a Rebels squad eyeing major improvements during the 2021-22 campaign.

REBELS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 4-15-4-0 (12 points)

Division Ranking: 5th, Central

Goals For: 59 (17th)

Goals Against: 106 (20th)

PP (Overall): 17.3% (18th)

PK (Overall): 62.2% (22nd)

Leading Scorers: King (12-16-28), Bains (8-13-21), Douglas (7-6-13)

Leading Rookie: Weir (2-7-9)