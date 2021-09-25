WHL Season Preview – Prince George Cougars

The Prince George Cougars have an exciting, youthful core that cut their collective teeth in the WHL during the 2020-21 season. Forwards Koehn Ziemmer, Kyren Gronick and defenceman Keaton Dowhaniuk are joined by an ever-growing cast of young talent that will push the pace in the B.C. Division for years to come.

COUGARS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 9-10-2-1 (21 points)

Division Ranking: 4th, B.C.

Goals For: 57 (19th)

Goals Against: 62 (T-7th)

PP (Overall): 14.9% (20th)

PK (Overall): 82.1% (8th)

Leading Scorers: Armstrong (7-6-13), Ziemmer (9-3-12), Samson (1-11-12)

Leading Rookie: Ziemmer (9-3-12)