WHL Season Preview – Prince Albert Raiders

A new generation of Prince Albert Raiders open the 2021-22 WHL season with similar championship aspirations as Raiders teams from years gone by. We chat with head coach Marc Habscheid and forward Tyson Laventure in our continuing Season Preview series.

RAIDERS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 9-11-3-1 (22 points)

Division Ranking: 4th, East

Goals For: 70 (15th)

Goals Against: 81 (15th)

PP (Overall): 23.6% (10th)

PK (Overall): 71.8% (15th)

Leading Scorers: Wiesblatt (7-21-28), Vitelli (7-15-22), Pearce (7-9-16)

Leading Rookie: Peekeekoot (4-2-6)