September 26, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Prince Albert Raiders

prince albert raiders
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
A new generation of Prince Albert Raiders open the 2021-22 WHL season with similar championship aspirations as Raiders teams from years gone by. We chat with head coach Marc Habscheid and forward Tyson Laventure in our continuing Season Preview series.

PrinceAlbert_Overview

RAIDERS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 9-11-3-1 (22 points)
Division Ranking: 4th, East
Goals For: 70 (15th)
Goals Against: 81 (15th)
PP (Overall): 23.6% (10th)
PK (Overall): 71.8% (15th)
Leading Scorers: Wiesblatt (7-21-28), Vitelli (7-15-22), Pearce (7-9-16)
Leading Rookie: Peekeekoot (4-2-6)

