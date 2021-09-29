WHL Season Preview – Portland Winterhawks

A new era begins this fall for the Portland Winterhawks. The team has a new brand identity for the first time since arriving in Oregon over 40 years ago, and this year’s Winterhawks don their new sweaters as a talented, hungry group looking to build on a Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy win in 2020.

WINTERHAWKS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 13-8-3-0 (29 points)

Division Ranking: 2nd, U.S.

Goals For: 96 (4th)

Goals Against: 72 (11th)

PP (Overall): 23.7% (9th)

PK (Overall): 82.3% (7th)

Leading Scorers: Dureau (10-21-31), Knak (16-13-29), Jarvis (15-12-27)

Leading Rookie: McCleary (2-5-7)