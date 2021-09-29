MENU
WHL OPENING NIGHT - OCTOBER 1ST
September 29, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Portland Winterhawks

portland winterhawks
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more 2021-22 Season Previews on WHL TV

A new era begins this fall for the Portland Winterhawks. The team has a new brand identity for the first time since arriving in Oregon over 40 years ago, and this year’s Winterhawks don their new sweaters as a talented, hungry group looking to build on a Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy win in 2020.

Portland_Overview

WINTERHAWKS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 13-8-3-0 (29 points)
Division Ranking: 2nd, U.S.
Goals For: 96 (4th)
Goals Against: 72 (11th)
PP (Overall): 23.7% (9th)
PK (Overall): 82.3% (7th)
Leading Scorers: Dureau (10-21-31), Knak (16-13-29), Jarvis (15-12-27)
Leading Rookie: McCleary (2-5-7)

More News
Giants deal defenceman Stacha to Blazers
5 hours ago
Blades announce leadership group for 2021-22 season
6 hours ago
6:20
Media Availability - WHL Commissioner Ron Robison
8 hours ago
4:16
WHL Season Preview - Regina Pats
12 hours ago
Giants forward Ostapchuk signs ELC with Ottawa Senators
13 hours ago
4:23
WHL Season Preview - Seattle Thunderbirds
1 day ago