WHL Season Preview – Moose Jaw Warriors

Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Mark O’Leary cites his team’s forecheck as a strength ahead of the 2021-22 WHL season. That relentless pursuit of puck possession, combined with NHL prospect pedigree on the blue line, and young stars in the making up front in Brayden Yager and Jagger Firkus means this year’s Warriors group has all the tools necessary to capture the East Division’s attention.

WARRIORS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 8-13-3-0 (19 points)

Division Ranking: 6th, East

Goals For: 71 (14th)

Goals Against: 95 (17th)

PP (Overall): 22.2% (12th)

PK (Overall): 69.8% (18th)

Leading Scorers: Alarie (10-10-20), Hunt (8-10-18), Yager (7-11-18)

Leading Rookie: Yager (7-11-18)