MENU
September 23, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Moose Jaw Warriors

moose jaw warriors
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more 2021-22 Season Previews on WHL TV

Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Mark O’Leary cites his team’s forecheck as a strength ahead of the 2021-22 WHL season. That relentless pursuit of puck possession, combined with NHL prospect pedigree on the blue line, and young stars in the making up front in Brayden Yager and Jagger Firkus means this year’s Warriors group has all the tools necessary to capture the East Division’s attention.

MooseJaw_Overview

WARRIORS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 8-13-3-0 (19 points)
Division Ranking: 6th, East
Goals For: 71 (14th)
Goals Against: 95 (17th)
PP (Overall): 22.2% (12th)
PK (Overall): 69.8% (18th)
Leading Scorers: Alarie (10-10-20), Hunt (8-10-18), Yager (7-11-18)
Leading Rookie: Yager (7-11-18)

More News
3:59
WHL Season Preview - Victoria Royals
7 hours ago
Rebels acquire forward Stevenson from Blades
9 hours ago
NHL Prospect Watch - Vegas Golden Knights
10 hours ago
NHL Prospect Watch - Vancouver Canucks
13 hours ago
3:53
WHL Season Preview - Spokane Chiefs
1 day ago
NHL Prospect Watch - Toronto Maple Leafs
1 day ago