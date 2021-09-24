MENU
September 24, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Medicine Hat Tigers

medicine hat tigers
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more 2021-22 Season Previews on WHL TV

The Medicine Hat Tigers plan on continuing what’s become a tradition of fast-paced, quick-thinking hockey. With NHL-drafted talent in goal, on the blueline and among the forward ranks, the Tigers enter the 2021-22 WHL season looking to build on a second-place finish in the Central Division this past winter.

MedicineHat_Overview

TIGERS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 14-8-0-1 (29 points)
Division Ranking: 2nd, Central
Goals For: 87 (7th)
Goals Against: 69 (9th)
PP (Overall): 37.0% (1st)
PK (Overall): 82.4% (6th)
Leading Scorers: Kemp (12-19-31), Clayton (9-21-30), Chyzowski (11-18-29)
Leading Rookie: Shtrom (5-9-14)

More News
Florida Panthers ink Giants forward Sourdif to entry-level deal
30 mins ago
4:42
WHL Season Preview - Everett Silvertips
49 mins ago
Silvertips defenceman Seeley signs with Carolina Hurricanes
4 hours ago
Wheat Kings deal for Thornton from Chiefs
4 hours ago
Alex Clarke to become first female linesperson in WHL history
5 hours ago
NHL Prospect Watch - Winnipeg Jets
5 hours ago