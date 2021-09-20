MENU
September 20, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Lethbridge Hurricanes

lethbridge hurricanes
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more 2021-22 Season Previews on WHL TV

There is reason for optimism in Lethbridge ahead of the 2021-22 WHL season. With a veteran core led by forwards Logan Barlage and Justin Hall, and Detroit Red Wings prospect Alex Cotton anchoring the blueline, the Hurricanes are primed to make some noise this season in the Central Division.

Lethbridge_Overview

HURRICANES BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 9-12-3-0 (21 points)
Division Ranking: 4th, Central
Goals For: 81 (8th)
Goals Against: 108 (21st)
PP (Overall): 28.0% (5th)
PK (Overall): 79.6% (9th)
Leading Scorers: Hall (12-15-27); Cotton (7-19-26); Barlage (8-12-20)
Leading Rookie: McCutcheon (1-10-11)

