WHL Season Preview – Lethbridge Hurricanes

There is reason for optimism in Lethbridge ahead of the 2021-22 WHL season. With a veteran core led by forwards Logan Barlage and Justin Hall, and Detroit Red Wings prospect Alex Cotton anchoring the blueline, the Hurricanes are primed to make some noise this season in the Central Division.

HURRICANES BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 9-12-3-0 (21 points)

Division Ranking: 4th, Central

Goals For: 81 (8th)

Goals Against: 108 (21st)

PP (Overall): 28.0% (5th)

PK (Overall): 79.6% (9th)

Leading Scorers: Hall (12-15-27); Cotton (7-19-26); Barlage (8-12-20)

Leading Rookie: McCutcheon (1-10-11)