WHL Season Preview – Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets focused on their youth in the 2020-21 WHL season. Strong showings last season by the likes of forwards Trevor Wong and Andrew Cristall bode well for the future, and the re-insertion of Czech forward and Minnesota Wild prospect Pavel Novak into the Kelowna lineup bodes well for the Rockets’ goal of returning to the post-season in the spring of 2022.

ROCKETS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 10-5-1-0 (21 points)

Division Ranking: 2nd, B.C.

Goals For: 58 (18th)

Goals Against: 53 (4th)

PP (Overall): 20.6% (14th)

PK (Overall): 70.1% (17th)

Leading Scorers: Wong (6-10-16), Swetlikoff (6-9-15), Kope (6-9-15)

Leading Rookie: McMillen (2-6-8)