WHL OPENING NIGHT - OCTOBER 1ST
October 1, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Kamloops Blazers

Western Hockey League
The Kamloops Blazers have been the best in B.C. in each of the last two WHL seasons, and this season, they’re hoping to parlay their regular season prowess into success in the post-season. We speak with general manager and head coach Shaun Clouston, and New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand, as we continue our 2021-22 Season Preview series.

BLAZERS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 18-4-0-0 (36 points)
Division Ranking: 1st, B.C.
Goals For: 87 (6th)
Goals Against: 51 (3rd)
PP (Overall): 30.1% (4th)
PK (Overall): 85.2% (4th)
Leading Scorers: Pillar (11-18-29), Zary (6-18-24), Bankier (11-12-23)
Leading Rookie: Minten (4-14-18)

