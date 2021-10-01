WHL Season Preview – Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers have been the best in B.C. in each of the last two WHL seasons, and this season, they’re hoping to parlay their regular season prowess into success in the post-season. We speak with general manager and head coach Shaun Clouston, and New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand, as we continue our 2021-22 Season Preview series.

BLAZERS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 18-4-0-0 (36 points)

Division Ranking: 1st, B.C.

Goals For: 87 (6th)

Goals Against: 51 (3rd)

PP (Overall): 30.1% (4th)

PK (Overall): 85.2% (4th)

Leading Scorers: Pillar (11-18-29), Zary (6-18-24), Bankier (11-12-23)

Leading Rookie: Minten (4-14-18)