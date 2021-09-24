WHL Season Preview – Everett Silvertips

The Everett Silvertips finished the 2020-21 season with the WHL’s fifth-ranked offence, and have talent up and down the lineup ready to build on that this season. A new face in goal, and two new snipers in a veteran-laden forward group has the Silvertips feeling confident ahead of the 2021-22 WHL season.
SILVERTIPS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 19-4-0-0 (38 points)
Division Ranking: 1st, U.S.
Goals For: 91 (5th)
Goals Against: 45 (2nd)
PP (Overall): 25.3% (8th)
PK (Overall): 88.4% (1st)
Leading Scorers: Fonstad (16-18-34), Goncalves (12-22-34), Regnier (9-12-21)
Leading Rookie: Hofer (6-3-9)