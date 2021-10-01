MENU
WHL OPENING NIGHT - OCTOBER 1ST
October 1, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Edmonton Oil Kings

Watch more 2021-22 Season Previews on WHL TV

Buoyed by a pair of 2021 first-round NHL Draft selections, the Edmonton Oil Kings are planning on big things this winter. We hear from head coach Brad Lauer and St. Louis Blues prospect Jake Neighbours ahead of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

OIL KINGS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 20-2-0-1 (41 points)
Division Ranking: 1st, Central
Goals For: 104 (1st)
Goals Against: 41 (1st)
PP (Overall): 27.8% (6th)
PK (Overall): 86.4% (2nd)
Leading Scorers: Neighbours (9-24-33), Williams (17-13-30), Luypen (16-13-29)
Leading Rookie: Latimer (5-11-16)

