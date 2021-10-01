WHL Season Preview – Edmonton Oil Kings

Buoyed by a pair of 2021 first-round NHL Draft selections, the Edmonton Oil Kings are planning on big things this winter. We hear from head coach Brad Lauer and St. Louis Blues prospect Jake Neighbours ahead of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

OIL KINGS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 20-2-0-1 (41 points)

Division Ranking: 1st, Central

Goals For: 104 (1st)

Goals Against: 41 (1st)

PP (Overall): 27.8% (6th)

PK (Overall): 86.4% (2nd)

Leading Scorers: Neighbours (9-24-33), Williams (17-13-30), Luypen (16-13-29)

Leading Rookie: Latimer (5-11-16)