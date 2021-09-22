WHL Season Preview – Calgary Hitmen

The Calgary Hitmen are focusing on adding speed and skill to their lineup ahead of the 2021-22 WHL season. Head coach Steve Hamilton’s group knows hard work with and without the puck will be a key to success this year, while 20-year-old forward Cael Zimmerman is looking to lead as other Hitmen veterans before him have done in the past.

HITMEN BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 10-8-3-0 (23 points)

Division Ranking: 3rd, Central

Goals For: 72 (11th)

Goals Against: 79 (13th)

PP (Overall): 8.7% (22nd)

PK (Overall): 67.5% (20th)

Leading Scorers: J. Prokop (10-14-24), Tschigerl (13-8-21), Kydd (9-8-17)

Leading Rookie: Zandee (1-8-9)