WHL Season Preview – Brandon Wheat Kings

An East Division championship during the 2020-21 WHL season has left the Brandon Wheat Kings hungry for more. Nine roster players, including Ottawa Senators first-rounder Ridly Greig have NHL camp experience, and the Wheat Kings boast some exciting names in the pipeline as they look to defend their East Division crown.

WHEAT KINGS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):

Team Record: 18-4-2-0 (38 points)

Division Ranking: 1st, East

Goals For: 104 (T-1st)

Goals Against: 61 (6th)

PP (Overall): 34.5% (2nd)

PK (Overall): 77.6% (12th)

Leading Scorers: McCartney (13-24-37), Greig (10-22-32), McCallum (21-6-27)

Leading Rookie: Danielson (3-12-15)