September 25, 2021

WHL Season Preview – Brandon Wheat Kings

brandon wheat kings
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more 2021-22 Season Previews on WHL TV

An East Division championship during the 2020-21 WHL season has left the Brandon Wheat Kings hungry for more. Nine roster players, including Ottawa Senators first-rounder Ridly Greig have NHL camp experience, and the Wheat Kings boast some exciting names in the pipeline as they look to defend their East Division crown.

Brandon_Overview

WHEAT KINGS BY THE NUMBERS (2020-21):
Team Record: 18-4-2-0 (38 points)
Division Ranking: 1st, East
Goals For: 104 (T-1st)
Goals Against: 61 (6th)
PP (Overall): 34.5% (2nd)
PK (Overall): 77.6% (12th)
Leading Scorers: McCartney (13-24-37), Greig (10-22-32), McCallum (21-6-27)
Leading Rookie: Danielson (3-12-15)

