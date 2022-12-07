WHL Scholarship celebrates 30 years of academic success

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that in the 30th year of the WHL Scholarship, a total of 342 WHL graduate players have been awarded WHL Scholarships for the 2022-23 academic season.

The 2022-23 campaign serves as the 30th year of the WHL Scholarship program. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, over 7,500 WHL Scholarships have been accessed, representing an investment of over $33 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2 million to the 342 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the WHL Scholarship, it clearly demonstrates the ongoing commitment the WHL and our member Club ownership has to our players to not only provide a world-class hockey experience, but also to ensure our graduates have the support they need to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

“On an annual basis, it is very gratifying to see our graduates take advantage of the WHL Scholarship. The WHL not only produces many of the world’s finest hockey players, but just as importantly, highly-educated students who through the WHL Scholarship program move on to very successful business and professional careers.”

Administered by the WHL Office, WHL Scholarships are solely funded by the WHL member Clubs. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season a player plays in the WHL, they receive a guaranteed, full-year of WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice. The WHL Scholarship is a fully-guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs.

In addition to the WHL Scholarship players receive upon graduation from the WHL, all current WHL players are encouraged to enroll in post-secondary courses and these courses are also fully funded by WHL Clubs. On average, 150 current WHL players take post-secondary courses while playing in the WHL. The financial assistance received for post-secondary studies while playing does not impact on the WHL Scholarship benefits a WHL player is entitled to upon graduating from the League. The WHL and Athabasca University have partnered to offer, through an online distance education platform, fully-accredited university courses to any WHL player interested in further pursuing post-secondary studies while playing in the WHL. On average, over 60 current WHL players take courses through Athabasca University.

This year, 209 of the 342 WHL Scholarship recipients are furthering their education at Universities in Western Canada, with 144 of those playing Canadian University hockey at the U SPORTS level in the Canada West (CW) men’s hockey league. In many cases, these student athletes have combined their WHL Scholarship with additional financial assistance from Canada West Universities to receive the Western Canada Premier Hockey Scholarship.

The University of Saskatchewan and University of British Columbia lead all post-secondary institutions with 28 WHL graduates each enrolled in full-time studies. Mount Royal University (25), University of Calgary (22), University of Alberta (20), University of Manitoba (20), MacEwan University (19), and University of Regina (19) also lead the way in WHL graduate enrolment.

WHL Scholarship recipients are enrolled this year as full-time students at 79 different post-secondary institutions throughout North America.

Alberta leads all Western provinces, having produced 121 WHL graduates currently accessing the WHL Scholarship, followed by British Columbia (82), Saskatchewan (63), and Manitoba (49). A total of 24 U.S. and international WHL graduates are accessing their WHL Scholarship.

Among the 2022-23 WHL Scholarship recipients, 128 WHL graduates are enrolled at universities in Eastern Canada, Canadian colleges, trades or technical institutions, or attending post-secondary in the United States.

CLICK HERE for a detailed list of all WHL Scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 academic year.

Summary: WHL Scholarships 2022-23

Canadian Universities, Western Canada – 209

Canadian Universities, Eastern Canada – 62

Canadian Colleges & other institutions – 53

U.S. Colleges & Universities – 18

Total WHL Graduate Scholarships – 342

WHL Graduates continuing to play hockey at the elite Canadian University or College level:

Canada West Conference – 144

Ontario University Athletics – 48

Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) – 23

Atlantic University Sport Conferences – 14

B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) – 2

Total – 231

Provincial Branch Summary: WHL Scholarships 2022-23

British Columbia – 82

Alberta – 121

Saskatchewan – 63

Manitoba – 49

USA / International – 24

Other – 3

Total – 342

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.