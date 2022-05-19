MENU
May 19, 2022

WHL Prospects Draft 1-on-1: Gavin McKenna

WHL Draft medicine hat tigers
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more on WHL TV >
More News
0:18
TSN That's Hockey – Chloe Primerano
3 hours ago
0:57
WHL Prospects Draft Highlight Reel: Chloe Primerano
4 hours ago
Western Hockey League completes 2022 WHL Prospects Draft
4 hours ago
3:04
WATCH: Medicine Hat Tigers select Gavin McKenna first overall
4 hours ago
Tigers sign Gavin McKenna, first overall selection in 2022 WHL Prospects Draft
5 hours ago
Western Hockey League completes first round of 2022 WHL Prospects Draft
9 hours ago