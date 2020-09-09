WHL Podcast – Episode 7: Adam Maglio, Lisa Hollenbeck, Tyler Wong

Episode 7 of the WHL Podcast heads back down to Spokane – one week after chatting with former Chiefs Head Coach Manny Viveiros, we catch up with the new Head Coach in Spokane, Adam Maglio. From there, we stay in the U.S. Division but shift our focus to Portland and a conversation with Lisa Hollenbeck, Senior Director of Hockey Operations for the Winterhawks. Finally, we head over to the KHL and get up to speed on what former Lethbridge Hurricanes star Tyler Wong has been doing in recent years.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history.

Adam Maglio, Spokane Chiefs

We open the show with Adam Maglio – the man who now owns the designation as the youngest Head Coach in the Western Hockey League. Following one season as an Associate Coach with the Chiefs, Maglio takes over top duties after Manny Viveiros signed with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights.

A 34-year-old native of Nelson, B.C., Maglio’s coaching resume includes two seasons at the helm of the BCHL’s Prince George Spruce Kings.

Lisa Hollenbeck, Portland Winterhawks

Staying in the U.S. Division, Lisa Hollenbeck of the Portland Winterhawks joins the WHL Podcast to discuss her experience as a leading female in WHL Hockey Operations circles. As the Senior Director of Hockey Operations, Hollenbeck plays a vital role for the Winterhawks.

Hollenbeck joined the Winterhawks in 2011 following three years with the ECHL head office in New Jersey.



Tyler Wong, Kunlun Red Star (KHL)

We close things out by taking a tour to China and the KHL as we get caught up with Lethbridge Hurricanes alumni Tyler Wong, now a member of Kunlun Red Star.

The 2019-20 season served as Wong’s first in the KHL. The 24-year-old dished up 31 points (15G-16A) in 62 contests as a key member of the KHL’s first team in China.

Originally selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round (101st) of the 2011 WHL Bantam Draft, Wong went on to enjoy a remarkable WHL career, registering 298 points (143G-155A) in 317 career regular season contests, adding another 26 points (12G-14A) in 25 playoff outings. In his final WHL season (2016-17), Wong led the WHL in scoring with 51 goals and was name a WHL Eastern Conference First Team All-Star. He is also a two-time winner of the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year (2015-16, 2016-17) and was named CHL Humanitarian of the Year for 2016-17.