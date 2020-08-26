WHL Podcast – Episode 5: Jake Neighbours & Curtis Miske

Episode 5 of the WHL Podcast catches up with 2020 NHL Draft top prospect Jake Neighbours of the Edmonton Oil Kings, as well as former Prince Albert Raiders captain Curtis Miske, who just completed his first season of competition with the University of Alberta Golden Bears while utilizing his WHL Scholarship.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast each Wednesday.

Jake Neighbours, Edmonton Oil Kings

We open the show with a conversation from Edmonton Oil Kings star Jake Neighbours, who finds himself a top prospect for the 2020 NHL Draft – ranked 26th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

An 18-year-old product of Airdrie, Alta., Neighbours enjoyed a career campaign in 2019-20, scoring 70 points (23G-47A) in 64 regular season games. Selected by the Oil Kings fourth overall in 2017, Neighbours has tallied 98 points (34G-64A) in 122 career WHL regular season contests, and appeared at the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ont.

Curtis Miske, University of Alberta Golden Bears

Next up, we catch up with former Spokane Chiefs and Prince Albert Raiders forward Curtis Miske, who finds himself in the off-season following his second season of Canada West men’s hockey competition. A 23-year-old native of Edmonton, Alta., Miske was selected by the Chiefs in the second round (36th) of the 2012 WHL Bantam Draft before going on to a four-year WHL career.

Through 259 regular season contests, Miske recorded 151 points (64-87A), including a career-best 64 points (27G-37A) in 72 games as the captain of the Raiders in 2017-18.

Now pursuing a Business Degree at the University of Alberta, Miske is making the most of his WHL Scholarship benefits.