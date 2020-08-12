WHL Podcast – Episode 4: Featuring Peyton Krebs, Matt Alfaro & Connor Levis

Episode 4 of the WHL Podcast is all teed up for your listening pleasure, featuring conversations with Vegas Golden Knights prospect Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg ICE), former Lethbridge Hurricanes & Kootenay ICE forward Matt Alfaro (University of Calgary Dinos), and Kamloops Blazers prospect Connor Levis.

A trio of quality guests feature on Episode 4 of the WHL Podcast, including 2019 NHL Draft first rounder, Peyton Krebs – captain of the Winnipeg ICE and black ace with the Vegas Golden Knights. The product of Okotoks, Alta., has had a whirlwind spring and summer, enjoying time in Vegas following the premature cancellation of the WHL season, followed by a return to his home province as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights Phase 4 roster for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Canada West men’s hockey star Matt Alfaro jumps on the podcast to talk about his emergence as a dominant force in Canadian university hockey, life balancing post-secondary academics and hockey, and the role of confidence in both the WHL and Canada West.

Finally, we chat with highly-touted prospect Connor Levis, who recently signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement and committed to join the Kamloops Blazers for the 2020-21 WHL season.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast each Wednesday.

Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg ICE

We kick off the show with a special call-in straight from the NHL’s hub city bubble in Edmonton as Winnipeg ICE captain Peyton Krebs joins the show to talk about life in the bubble with the Vegas Golden Knights. Selected 17th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old Krebs enjoyed an outstanding, albeit shortened WHL campaign in 2019-20, registering 60 points (12G-48A) in only 38 games after returning from an off-season Achilles injury.

Selected first overall by the Kootenay ICE in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Krebs has registered 188 points (49G-139A) in 175 career WHL regular season contests.

Matt Alfaro, University of Calgary Dinos

Next up, we chat WHL Scholarship, Canada West competition, and WHL memories with four-year WHL forward Matt Alfaro. A 24-year-old product of Calgary, Alfaro recently completed his third season of Canada West hockey with the University of Calgary Dinos, enjoying a breakout campaign with 36 points (15G-21A) in 27 games. Currently pursuing a Business degree, Alfaro shares his insight on the biggest factors to his success, both in the WHL and Canada West.

Undrafted out of bantam, Alfaro signed a WHL Standard Player agreement with the Kootenay ICE, going on to skate in 263 career WHL regular season outings and scoring 155 points (62G-93A), splitting time between the ICE and Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Connor Levis, Kamloops Blazers

Kamloops Blazers prospect Connor Levis rounds out a wicked week on the pod, talking about his decision to decommit from the NCAA in order to join the ever-rising Blazers. A 15-year-old product of Vancouver, Levis is eligible to join the Blazers for his 16-year-old season in 2020-21 and is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft. With St. George’s School Midget Prep in 2019-20, Levis collected 26 points (12G-14A) in 33 games after being selected 20th overall by Kamloops in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.