WHL Podcast: Episode 33 – Cole Clayton & Jamie Hollins of Sporttesting

Episode 33 of the WHL Podcast features the Journie Rewards Player of the Week, Cole Clayton of the Medicine Hat Tigers as well as Jamie Hollins the Founder of Sporttesting.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast every Wednesday.

Cole Clayton

Through seven games to start the season, Clayton leads the entire WHL in scoring with 14 points (5G-9A), sitting three points ahead of teammate Brett Kemp, who is second in WHL scoring with 11 points (3G-8A).

A fourth-year defenceman, Clayton was originally selected by the Tigers in the third round (46th overall) of the 2015 WHL Draft. In 198 career WHL regular season games, he has registered 72 points (13G-59A), including a career high 30 points (2G-28A) in 63 games during the 2019-20 season.

Clayton and the Tigers will take some time off from Central Division action, returning to play on Friday, March 26 (7 p.m. MT) when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

Jamie Hollins

Founder and CEO of Sport Testing Inc. A professional strength coach by trade, author, speaker and a previous multiple athlete training facility owner, Jamie has been involved with all aspects of sports at all levels for over 20 years.