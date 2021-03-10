WHL Podcast: Episode 32 – Laurenne Mercier & Olen Zellweger

Episode 32 of the WHL Podcast features Treadstone Sports Agency CEO and Founder Laurenne Mercier as well as Everett Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast every Wednesday.

Laurenne Mercier

The Founder and CEO of Treadstone Sports Agency, Laurenne interned with the Nashville Predators during their run to the cup before landing a job with the Edmonton Oilers. A graduate of St. Francis Xavier University, Mercier and her company have already worked with NHL stars like: Josh Morrissey, Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price. Treadstone’s mission is to “build lasting legacies and serve as the nexus between sports and social impact.”

Olen Zellweger

One word to describe Olen’s hand’s – silky. The undersized d-man from Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta enters his second season in the WHL looking to catch NHL teams attention and build his draft stock over the course of the pandemic shortened season. Last year Zellweger posted 12 points (2G-10A) in 58 games and participated in the U17 World Championships as a member of Team Canada Red.