WHL Podcast: Episode 31 – Dru Krebs & Zack Stringer

Episode 31 of the WHL Podcast features Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Dru Krebs and Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Zack Stringer.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast every Wednesday.

Dru Krebs

The youngest Krebs brother, Dru Krebs is a mix of both his brothers, an offensive minded defenseman. Jumping into the WHL last season, Krebs posted three goals and 10 assists for 13 points and is averaging a point a game through the Tigers first two games. Originally drafted in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Krebs played his minor hockey in Okotoks, Alberta before suiting up for the Tigers. Krebs is eligible for this years NHL Draft.

Zack Stringer

The hometown hero, Zack Stringer, has some hefty expectations this season. With the loss of Dylan Cozens and Calen Addison, the offensive load for the Hurricanes needs to be picked up by someone and Stringer wants that somebody to be him. Last season in 48 games Stringer recorded 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points. This season he will be donating $5 dollars for every goal his scores.