February 10, 2021

WHL Podcast: Episode 28 – Montana Onyebuchi, Jake Chiasson & Jayden Grubbe

WHL Podcast
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Episode 28 of the WHL Podcast delivers conversations with veteran Kamloops Blazers defenceman Montana Onyebuchi, as well as second-year forwards Jake Chiasson of the Brandon Wheat Kings and Jayden Grubbe of the Red Deer Rebels.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast every Wednesday.

19-03-21_OnyebuchiMontana Onyebuchi – Kamloops Blazers

A 20-year-old product of Dugald, Man., Montana Onyebuchi has widely been regarded as one of the fiercest competitors in the WHL over the course of his four seasons in the league. As a black player in the WHL, Onyebuchi reflects on Black History Month and his experience with racism over his time playing hockey. Originally selected by the Everett Silvertips in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 WHL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound rearguard was named the Top Defenceman for the Kamloops Blazers at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

21-02-03_BDN_ChiassonJake Chiasson – Brandon Wheat Kings

A 17-year-old product of Abbotsford, B.C., Jake Chiasson was originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (15th overall) of the 2018 WHL Draft. He made his WHL debut during the 2018-19 season, skating in one game with the Wheat Kings before dressing full-time as a rookie during the 2019-20 season where he registered 15 points (5G-10A). Chiasson is eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft.

21-02-09_RD_GrubbeJayden Grubbe – Red Deer Rebels

An 18-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., Jayden Grubbe was originally selected by the Rebels in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2018 WHL Draft. Grubbe enjoyed a stellar rookie campaign with the Rebels, securing 29 points (6G-23A) in 57 games. He also represented Canada Black at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, tallying three points (2G-1A) in five games. Grubbe is eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft.

