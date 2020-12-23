MENU
December 23, 2020

WHL Podcast: Episode 22 – Gage Goncalves, Denton Mateychuk & Kevin Korchinski

Episode 22 of the WHL Podcast features recently-signed Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Gage Goncalves of the Everett Silvertips. We also hear from a pair of promising blueline prospects as Denton Mateychuk of the Moose Jaw Warriors and Kevin Korchinski of the Seattle Thunderbirds join the program.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast every Wednesday.

20-12-13_EVT_GoncalvesGage Goncalves – Everett Silvertips

A 19-year-old product of Mission, B.C., Goncalves enjoyed a breakout season that led to him being selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound forward posted 71 points (33G-38A) in 60 contests during the 2019-20 WHL campaign.


Denton Mateychuk – Moose Jaw Warriors

Mateychuk_NextGen_CoverA 16-year-old product of Dominion City, Man., Mateychuk was selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the first round (11th overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft. He debuted with the Warriors in 2019-20, seeing action in seven regular season contests and tallying two points (1G-1A) along the way. The remainder of his season was spent with the Eastman U18 AAA Selects, where he posted 30 points (13G-17A) in 30 games.


Kevin Korchinski – Seattle Thunderbirds

Korchinski_NextGen_CoverA 16-year-old product of Saskatoon, Sask., Korchinski wsa selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round (10th overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft. He made his WHL debut in 2019-20, skating in one game with the Thunderbirds. The rest of the season was spent with the Saskatoon U18 AAA Contacts, where he registered 26 points (7G-19A) in 41 outings.

