WHL Podcast: Episode 21 – Jack Finley, Matt Savoie & Ron Robison

Episode 21 of the WHL Podcast features recently-signed Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jack Finley of the Spokane Chiefs. We also hear from budding star Matt Savoie of the Winnipeg ICE. Lastly, WHL Commissioner Ron Robison checks in to discuss the success of the Memorial eCup.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast every Wednesday.

Jack Finley – Spokane Chiefs

An 18-year-old product of Kelowna, B.C., Finley signed his entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning this past weekend. Selected in the second round (57th) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Finley enjoyed a career season in 2019-20 with the Chiefs, registering 57 points (19G-38A) in 61 contests.

Matt Savoie – Winnipeg ICE

A 16-year-old product of Sherwood Park, Alta., Savoie saw action in 22 WHL regular season games in 2019-20, notching seven assists. The first-overall selection in the 2019 WHL Draft, Savoie skated primarily with Rink Hockey Academy last season, recording 52 points (19G-33A).