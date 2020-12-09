MENU
December 9, 2020

WHL Podcast: Episode 20 – Conor Geekie, Don MacGillivray & Jordan Gustafson

Watch more WHL Podcast on WHL TV

Episode 20 of the WHL Podcast features two highly-touted prospects as Conor Geekie of the Winnipeg ICE and Jordan Gustafson of the Seattle Thunderbirds join the show. Plus, we go in depth with the newly-minted Head Coach of the Brandon Wheat Kings – Don MacGillivray.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast every Wednesday.

Geekie_NextGen_CoverConor Geekie – Forward, Winnipeg ICE

A 16-year-old forward hailing from Strathclair, Man., Geekie was selected second overall by the Winnipeg ICE in the 2019 WHL Draft. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 187 pounds, the young pivot made his WHL debut in 2019-20, skating in seven games with the ICE. He spent the bulk of 2019-20 with the Yellowhead Chiefs AAA program in the Manitoba U18 Hockey League, recording 35 points (18G-17A) in 26 contests.

20-11-24_BDN_MacGillivrayDon MacGillivray – Head Coach, Brandon Wheat Kings

On November 24, MacGillivray was named the 24th head coach in the franchise history of the Wheat Kings, after Dave Lowry departed for a coaching role with the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets. MacGillivray, a product of Winnipeg, previously served as a WHL head coach in Prince Albert (1996-97 to 1997-98), before enjoying success in the MJHL and Canada West, eventually joining the Wheat Kings as an assistant coach in 2016-17.

Gustafson_Next_Gen_CoverJordan Gustafson – Forward, Seattle Thunderbirds

A 16-year-old forward from Adrossan, Alta., Gustafson was selected seventh overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the 2019 WHL Draft. Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 174 pounds, Gustafson saw action in one WHL game in 2019-20, otherwise dressing for the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers AAA program in the Alberta U18 Hockey League where he notched 31 points (11G-20A) in 29 games.

