WHL Podcast – Episode 19: Gord Bamford & Caleb Reimer

Episode 19 of the WHL Podcast changes gears as we go in depth with Canadian country music star Gord Bamford before checking in with Edmonton Oil Kings first-round pick Caleb Reimer, who was selected in the 2019 WHL Draft and is set to make his WHL debut this season.

Gord Bamford – 26-time Canadian Country Music Association award winner

With eight studio albums under his belt, Bamford has been a powerhouse on the Canadian country music scene since issuing his debut album God’s Green Earth back in January 2001. Over a career spanning nearly 20 years, Bamford has won 26 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) awards, has garnered multiple JUNO nominations, and is the only two-time winner of Nashville’s Country Music Association (CMA) Global Country Artist of the Year award. He has released three singles in 2020 including “Just Let Go”, “Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass” and “Father’s Prayer.”

Bamford’s son, Nash, was selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the seventh round (138th) of the 2019 WHL Draft.

Caleb Reimer – Edmonton Oil Kings

A 16-year-old forward from Surrey, B.C., Reimer was selected by the Oil Kings in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft. He spent 2019-20 with Delta Hockey Academy Prep (CSSHL U18), registering 35 points (17G-18A) in 36 games.