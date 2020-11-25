MENU
November 25, 2020

WHL Podcast – Episode 18: Carey Price & Grayden Siepmann

WHL Podcast
Episode 18 of the WHL Podcast chats with former Tri-City Americans star Carey Price – goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens. We also catch up with defenceman Grayden Siepmann, selected 13th overall in the 2019 WHL Draft and set to join the Calgary Hitmen.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast every Wednesday.


Carey Price – Montreal Canadiens

SSSPrice2005(2)A former member of the Tri-City Americans, the 33-year-old product of Anahim Lake, B.C., has enjoyed an outstanding 14 seasons in the NHL,
appearing in 682 regular season contests while amassing a record of 348-250-74 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .917 save percentage, and 48 shutouts. Price has a mantle full of trophies and accolades, including a World Cup gold medal, Olympic gold medal, Ted Lindsay Award (NHL MVP as voted by the NHLPA), Hart Trophy (NHL MVP), Jennings Trophy, and Vezina Trophy.

Prior to starring as a professional, Price was voted the WHL’s and CHL’s Goaltender of the Year for the 2006-07 season. He also won a World Junior Championship gold medal with Canada in 2007.

Over four seasons in the WHL, Price appeared in 193 regular season outings, going 83-79-18 with a 2.53 GAA, .914 SV% and 15 shutouts.


Grayden Siepmann – Calgary Hitmen

Siepmann_NextGen_CoverA 16-year-old defenceman from Abbotsford, B.C., Siepmann was selected 13th overall in the 2019
WHL Draft. He spent the 2019-20 season with Yale Hockey Academy (CSSHL U18) where he skated in 30 games, tallying 17 points (4G-13A).

The 2018-19 season saw Siepmann win a CSSHL U15 championship with Yale Hockey Academy.

