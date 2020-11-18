WHL Podcast – Episode 17: Wacey Rabbit & Ben Thornton

Episode 17 of the WHL Podcast chats with former Saskatoon Blades and Vancouver Giants forward Wacey Rabbit, who is headed back to Jacksonville of the ECHL for the 2020-21 season. We wrap the show with a conversation featuring Ben Thornton of the Spokane Chiefs.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast every Wednesday.

Wacey Rabbit – Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL)

A former member of the Vancouver Giants and Saskatoon Blades, the 34-year-old product of Lethbridge, Alta., has enjoyed an extensive professional hockey career that has seen him play in the AHL, ECHL, and across Europe. Over 289 career WHL regular season contests, the forward registered 222 points (91G-131A) and he won a Memorial Cup as a member of the Giants in 2007.

Ben Thornton – Spokane Chiefs

Selected 15th overall in the 2019 WHL Draft, Thornton is set to break onto the WHL scene for the 2020-21 season. The 16-year-old product of Abbotsford, B.C., made his WHL debut in 2019-20, skating in one game for the Chiefs. He spent the bulk of the campaign with Yale Hockey Academy Prep where he tallied 40 points (16G-24A) in 34 contests.