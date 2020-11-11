WHL Podcast – Episode 16: Joey Kenward & Hunter Mayo

Episode 16 of the WHL Podcast brings about a former WHL play-by-play voice as Joey Kenward – now of Sportsnet 650 Vancouver – joins the show. We close the pod with an appearance from Hunter Mayo, the latest to be featured in our ongoing WHL Next Generation series.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast every Wednesday.

Joey Kenward – Sportsnet 650 (Vancouver)

The former play-by-play voice of the Swift Current Broncos and Vancouver Giants, Kenward was also a host for WHL on Shaw TV. Born and raised in B.C., Kenward previously spent time at TSN 1040 and has become a fixture within the Vancouver Canucks media landscape in recent years.

Hunter Mayo – Defenceman, Red Deer Rebels

A native of Martensville, Sask., Mayo was selected in the second round (23rd overall) in the 2019 WHL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound blueliner spent 2019-20 with the Saskatoon AAA Blazers, registering 32 points (13G-19A) in 41 contests.