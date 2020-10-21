WHL Podcast – Episode 13: Jake Neighbours, Derek Ryan, Ozzy Wiesblatt

Episode 13 of the WHL Podcast brings voices from the 2020 NHL Draft, including Edmonton Oil Kings forward Jake Neighbours (St. Louis Blues) and Prince Albert Raiders forward Ozzy Wiesblatt (San Jose Sharks). Sandwiched between is the story of a WHL Alumni who took a different route to the NHL as we hear from former Spokane Chiefs star Derek Ryan, now of the Calgary Flames.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast each Wednesday.



Jake Neighbours – Forward, Edmonton Oil Kings (26th overall selection, St. Louis Blues)

The product of Airdrie, Alta., heard his name called 26th overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. A powerful two-way forward, Neighbours finished second in scoring on the Oil Kings with 70 points (23G-47A) in 64 games last season.



Derek Ryan – Forward, Calgary Flames

The product of Spokane, Wash., took a unique route to the NHL. After three seasons with the Spokane Chiefs, he utilized his WHL Scholarship at the University of Alberta, where he competed for the Golden Bears men’s hockey team and won a national championship. After a tour in Europe, Ryan debuted with the Carolina Hurricanes at the age of 29 and he hasn’t looked back.



Ozzy Wiesblatt – Forward, Prince Albert Raiders (31st overall selection, San Jose Sharks)

The product of Calgary, Alta., heard his name called 31st overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. An energetic offensive engine, Wiesblatt finished second in scoring on the Raiders with 70 points (25G-45A) in 64 games last season.